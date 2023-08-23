'Made on the Borders' event near Oswestry for artists and craftspeople

The British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry

The Made on the Borders Homemade Festival takes place at the British Ironwork Centre with free entry to the public.

The centre says that there will be a host of stalls with goodies and gifts, all from local companies or talented individuals.

A spokesperson said: "We have people who bake, grow, stitch, knit, pickle, carve, cook, weld, brew, or simply make.

"Whatever your passion, come down and join us for what is going to be an absolutely incredible community event."