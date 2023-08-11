Open water swimmer to take a plunge to raise funds for orthopaedic hospital

Nick Wharrier

Nic Wharrier, who lives in Lancashire, has been travelling to take part in the event since it was first launched in 2020.

She said: “I started open water swimming in 2018 after being inspired by accounts on Instagram. I've since developed a number of friends from all over the world who enjoy open water or wild swimming – it's a great, inclusive and diverse community.

“My first official experience was with a company called Swim the Lakes. They offer an introduction and provide sound advice on kit and the usual do's and don'ts.

“After getting my feet wet, I joined a local Facebook group who meet up at rivers, lakes and the coast. There is also a quarry near Lancaster which is very popular with swimmers and scuba diving.

“My parents have lived on the outskirts of Ellesmere in Welshampton for 20 years and my mother was an orthopaedic nurse, now retired. She let me know about the Mere Mile after hearing the news locally and of course I jumped at the chance.”

This year’s event is taking place on August 27, Bank Holiday Sunday, at the Mere, Ellesmere. Participants can choose between swimming one mile or 2.5 miles, with entry numbers for each category limited.

Nic, who is taking on the mile swim, added: “I’m really looking forward to taking part in this event again and encourage anyone considering to sign up to take the plunge. There’s a wonderful atmosphere on the day and it’s for a fantastic cause.”

James Bainbridge of event partners Swimfinity said: “We’re really excited to be welcoming Nic back for the fourth time – she’s been a Mere Mile fixture since the start, which not only shows a real commitment to the cause but also demonstrates her love of outdoor swimming.

“Having something to aim for often helps keep people motivated, so we’re proud that the Mere Mile is providing Nic with a diary date that supports her own health and wellbeing, as well as a fabulous charity."

Victoria Sugden, charity director, said: “We’re incredibly appreciative of Nic’s dedication to our Mere Mile event – we can’t wait to welcome her back!

“We have so enjoyed holding this event over the past few years, and we’re looking forward to another successful year of fundraising for our much-loved hospital.”

To support Nic’s fundraising efforts you can visit friendsrjah.enthuse.com/pf/nicola-wharrier-3c692.