Cyclist injured after coming off bike near Ellesmere

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished: Last Updated: Comments

A cyclist was taken to hospital after coming off his bike near Ellesmere.

Welsh Frankton
Welsh Frankton

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a crew responded to 999 calls to the A495 at Welsh Frankton at 2.22pm on Thursday.

The cyclist was checked out by the crew and taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.

Motorists on the A495 were also held up by the failure of the railway level crossing at Whittington a few miles west.

Oswestry's police safer neighbourhood team tweeted: "Whittington rail crossing has malfunctioned, barriers stuck in the down position."

Motorists were diverted with engineers are on their way to repair the barriers.

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News