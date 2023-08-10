Cyclist injured after coming off bike near Ellesmere

Welsh Frankton

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a crew responded to 999 calls to the A495 at Welsh Frankton at 2.22pm on Thursday.

The cyclist was checked out by the crew and taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.

Motorists on the A495 were also held up by the failure of the railway level crossing at Whittington a few miles west.

Oswestry's police safer neighbourhood team tweeted: "Whittington rail crossing has malfunctioned, barriers stuck in the down position."