Oswestry man charged with possessing indecent images of children

An Oswestry man is to appear before a judge at Shrewsbury Crown Court after being charged with possessing 146 indecent images of children.

Haruny Said, 65, of The Lees Farm, West Felton, is also charged with two offences of attempting or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

Telford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday that following a tip-off from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in the US, West Mercia Police raided Said's address in September 2020.

Among the images found on his computer, the court heard that 50 were described as category A, the most serious kind, and were allegedly downloaded in 2019.

Said made no plea when he appeared before District Judge Ian Barnes on Tuesday and his case was sent to Shrewsbury Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 29.

He was granted unconditional bail.

