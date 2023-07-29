Choirs bring sweet music to sculpture park

By Sue AustinOswestry

Two choirs are joining forces for a charity fundraising visit to the Oswestry area.

The People's Show Choir, Shrewsbury
The People's Show Choir Shrewsbury and the Darby Singers from Telford will be performing at the British Ironwork Centre on August 19.

Picnic in the Sculpture Park is being held in aid of Miracle Missions Zimbabwe between 11am and 3pm.

The Darby Singers

Tables and chairs will be provided and visitors can take their own picnic for a £10 donation or purchase a picnic from the centre.

"Bring your own picnic blanket for that authentic picnic experience," a spokesperson for the centre said.

The People's Show Choir said it was looking forward to an afternoon in a great setting with a varied programme of music.

