Welshpool man ordered to appear at crown court to face cocaine possession with intent charge

A young man from Welshpool has been ordered to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court over a charge that he possessed cocaine with intent to supply in Oswestry.

Telford Magistrates Court
Jack Davies, aged 24, of Malthouse Court, Berriew Street, gave no indication of how he would plead when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Senior prosecutor Joanne Fox said the case was not suitable for the magistrates to deal with.

The three magistrates in court two agreed and declined jurisdiction in the case which alleges that Davies possessed the Class A drug in Oswestry on May 26, 2021, with intent to supply, an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

The magistrates ordered Davies to appear for a first hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court at 9.30am on August 22. He was released on unconditional bail.

