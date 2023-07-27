Welshpool man ordered to appear at crown court to face cocaine possession with intent charge

Telford Magistrates Court

Jack Davies, aged 24, of Malthouse Court, Berriew Street, gave no indication of how he would plead when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Senior prosecutor Joanne Fox said the case was not suitable for the magistrates to deal with.

The three magistrates in court two agreed and declined jurisdiction in the case which alleges that Davies possessed the Class A drug in Oswestry on May 26, 2021, with intent to supply, an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.