A new fawn from tiny species of deer is born at Chester Zoo

The baby Southern Pudu

The tiny male fawn, named by his keepers as Paolo, weighed less than a bag of sugar at birth and stood at a little over six inches tall – similar in size to a guinea pig.

Small mammal experts at the zoo say he will only grow to around 18 inches tall when fully developed.

Born to parents Serena and Oden, the baby deer is part of an international conservation breeding programme working to ensure a genetically viable 'insurance population' in zoos to help with the long-term protection of the species.

The southern pudu is native to rainforest areas in southern Chile and south-western Argentina where they are listed as near-threatened by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, meaning the species could face an uncertain future.

Conservationists believe their number in the wild has declined rapidly in recent decades, largely due to loss of its rainforest habitat and illegal poaching.

Caroline Wright, a keeper at the zoo, said: “Pudus are the smallest deer in the world – and so you can just imagine how tiny a newborn is. In fact, being similar in size to a guinea pig, Paolo makes even Bambi look huge.

“But while they may only be tiny and have little legs, they are excellent sprinters. And what they lack in size they make up for in strategy – running in zigzag patterns to help them fend off the interest of less nimble predators.

“Fawns have distinctive flecks of white fur on their backs to help with their camouflage. These fade as they get older but Paolo, at the young age he is, is very much sporting these for the time being.