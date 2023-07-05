Veterans Centre is shortlisted for prestigious construction award

The Veterans Centre

The Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre at the world-renowned Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in Gobowen has been shortlisted for Social Infrastructure Project of the Year at the national British Construction Industry Awards. Judging will take place in September with the awards ceremony in London in October.

Built by the Shropshire firm Pave Aways, based just 10 miles from the hospital site, the centre has changed the face of healthcare for veterans, co-ordinating medical and welfare services under one roof for former military servicemen and women.

As well as assessment, examination, clinic, treatment, procedure and therapy rooms, there is a dedicated veterans’ hub that provides support to veterans and their family and friends on issues including homelessness, finance and debt management, welfare, benefits, health and post traumatic stress disorder. There are also offices for research, admin support, clinical teaching and training space for staff and a multi-disciplinary team room.

Pave Aways nominated the centre for the award, which will recognise a facility that contributes towards improved social service provision in the UK.

Managing Director Steven Owen said: “We are incredibly proud to have been able to build this centre but this award is about so much more than the physical building.

“What is taking place inside is making a tangible difference to the lives of military veterans with a cohesive and co-ordinated service. We look forward to meeting the judges in September and explaining more about what a massive difference this is making to veterans’ lives.”

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, said: “The Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre is a stunning addition to our hospital.

“It offers a vital service to a cohort of patients and service users who really deserve our thanks as a nation.