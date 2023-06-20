Hospital staff undergo military training as army reservists

Carl Becky and Helen, hospital staff and army reservists

Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer; nurse and enhanced recovery lead, Warrant Officer Rebecca Warren; and physiotherapist, Captain Helen Weavers will will be training as the NHS marks Armed Forces Week, which runs until June 24.

As well as their busy roles at RJAH, all three also serve with 202 (Midlands) Field Hospital.

Rebecca said: “It is a requirement of all reservists in the Army that they attend the Annual Continuous Training fortnight, to ensure that they are competent, trained medical personnel who are able to be deployed at readiness.

“The first week of the training is doing a hospital simulation exercise called Hospex. It will see us dealing with numerous scenarios, including mass casualties, and is designed to make sure we are competent at dealing with anything we might face on active duty.

“The casualties could be anything from general sports injuries to gun shot wounds and Improvised Explosive Devices.”

Armed Forces Week is held every year, and is a chance to celebrate our Armed Forces, the Military personnel and the role they play protecting the UK both at home and overseas.

There has been a long and close working relationship between the Armed Forces and the NHS – and that is especially clear at RJAH, where we have recently opened the UK’s first dedicated Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre – which is a project that has been championed and led by Lt Col Meyer.

Rebecca is clear that her service as a reservist adds value to the hospital and the NHS as well.

She said: “The skills you learn as a reservist can easily be transferred into the NHS. I found that out again when I was asked to set up and run a vaccination centre at RJAH during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was doing something I was not used to, in an environment that was not familiar to me, but the leadership and organisational skills I’ve developed in the army proved to be really valuable. I know Carl and Helen would say the same about their experiences.

“I would absolutely encourage other members of staff – at RJAH or other NHS organisations – to come and be a reservist. It’s really benefitted me in my profession as a nurse and, just as importantly, I’ve had a lot of fun along the way.”

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive at RJAH, said: “I am very proud to endorse our support for Britain’s Armed Forces Reserves.

“I fully recognise the values, skills and training that reserve military service develops in Reservist personnel which can directly benefit this Trust as a whole.