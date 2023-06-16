Four of a town's busy roads set for resurfacing

Cross Street in Oswestry is one of the four slated for resurfacing work.

The Shropshire Council work will take place in Oswestry later this year.

The roads being resurfaced are Church Street, Cross Street, Maes-y-Clawdd, and Shrewsbury Road, with the work taking place in September and October.

Shropshire Council said the roads have been identified "via a combination of local engineering judgement and asset management data as being in need of resurfacing".

Shrewsbury Road was originally due to be resurfaced in 2022 but work was put back to avoid a clash with the Mile End roundabout improvements.

Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s deputy Cabinet member for highways, said: "We’re working hard to improve roads across the county and our annual resurfacing programme is a big part of this.

"This work represents a big investment in Oswestry and will see significant and notable improvements to these four busy roads. We know that they are in need of repair and I’m pleased that work will soon be carried out.

“Every effort will be made to minimise inconvenience and disruption, and people really will notice the difference once work is complete. I want to thank them for their understanding while this important work is carried out.”

The work will take place on the following dates: September 4 to 29 – B5069 – Church Street; September 25 to 29 – B5069 – Cross Street; October 2 to 6 – U0725 – Maes-Y-Clawdd; October 2 to 17 – B4579 – Shrewsbury Road – from Mile End roundabout to Leg Street/English Walls.