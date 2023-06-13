Food community groups join forces to help those most in need

Volunteers help the Oswestry food bank

Oswestry Town Council has agreed to give £8,000 each to Oswestry Foodbank and OsNosh in recognition, the council says "of the dire economic forecast and direct impact upon many struggling town residents".

A report to the council meeting on Wednesday will outline how, since the funding was announced, the two organisations have been working together to ensure they can offer best value and maximum benefit to the community.

The report says that, primarily using surplus food supplies, topped up with purchases from local food producers where necessary, OsNosh will prepare and freeze cooked meals.

These meals will then be stored by Oswestry Foodbank, for onward distribution as part of its food provision service – providing nutritious hot meals for households most in need.

The Foodbank plan to deliver special support days to some of the most in-need households in the community offering a broad range of advice, support and education.

"The Foodbank will work with various partners to deliver these ‘days’, and OsNosh will be part of these events thanks to an allocation of the OTC funding. OsNosh will provide attendees with food growing and cooking skills."

"Increasing the budget for volunteer training will allow us to implement development plans for those volunteers who have more to give our community. Both OsNosh and the Foodbank rely on these volunteers to deliver our services, and so it is important that volunteers are suitably trained and skilled in the tasks they perform. This helps ensure a safe and effective service, but as importantly, also helps these valuable members of our community provide an even greater contribution to the wellbeing and support of their neighbours."

Other projects include a youth activity at the OsNosh garden at The Centre in Oswestry and Wellbeing sessions are delivered to Foodbank clients.