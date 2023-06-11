Shropshire road closures announced for essential works

National Highways said that it would be shutting the A5 between the roundabout junction with the B5070, Station Road and Chirk Road, at Gledrid, near Oswestry.

The closure will be from 8pm on Tuesday, July 4, until 6am the following day.

A diversion route via the B5070 and the A5 and vice versa will be signposted.

***

A road will be closed to allow for new height restriction signs to be added to a bridge.

Shropshire Council said that the closure would take place on Newport Road in Albrighton from 9.30am to 4pm on June 16.

It said that the closures is required for workers to replace height restriction signs on the railway bridge.

An alternative route via the A41, Kingswood Road, and Newport Road will be available.

***

Surface dressing work will see a road closed for four days.

The closure, authorised by Shropshire Council, is for Robertson Way in Shrewsbury.

The first closure will last for three days from Thursday, June 15; from 9.30am to 4pm on weekdays, and then 9.30am to 5pm on the Saturday.

A second closure will take place on Thursday, July 13.