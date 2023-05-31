Reggae in the Park event to show support for NHS staff

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 31/05/2023 - The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry are hosting their own Reggae in the Sculpture Park for NHS staff this weekend..

The British Ironwork Centre is staging Reggae in the Sculpture Park near Oswestry on Saturday.

And to show just how much the staff are valued all those with NHS ID will have free entry.

General entry to the event, which runs from 11am until 3pm will be £5.

The Reggae Band, Tuf Kingdom, will be the stars of the event which will also include hiphop, dub and world music.

There will be prizes for the best theme dressed on the day.

A spokesperson for the centre said: "We all stood outside and clapped in appreciation of NHS staff during Covid and we want them to know that they are still very much valued, we want them to feel wanted.