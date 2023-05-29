Community cafe helping families this half term

The team at OsNosh

Osnosh in Oswestry will serve a light breakfast and children's picnic lunches at its base at The Centre in Oak Street on Wednesday (31) and Friday from 10am.

Both will be on a pay as you feel basis to help those who are struggling with the huge rise in the cost of living..

Ben Wilson from Osnosh said: "Families can eat with us here or take their picnic to the park for example. The craft table will be ready for painting and colouring, and there'll be giant noughts and crosses in the Community Garden."

OsNosh, a Community Interest Company, says it is passionate about bringing the community together in all aspects of the food cycle.

That includes building community gardens with the help of local growers, using creative cooking to educate and inspire, creating a space to learn, grow and belong, fighting food poverty, promoting food equality and preventing waste through surplus food recycling.

"Based at The Centre in Oswestry, our community kitchen uses surplus food to create delicious, nutritious meals. Our wonderful volunteers collect good food from local stores and suppliers that would have otherwise gone to waste, we then share it with our local community.