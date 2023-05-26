Wrexham football fan loses his battle with cancer after meeting club's Hollywood owner

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

A Wrexham football fan who met Ryan Reynolds as his final wish has died of cancer at the age of 45.

Jay Fear and Ryan Reynolds
Jay Fear and Ryan Reynolds

The co-owner of the football club and Hollywood star, paid tribute to Jay Fear, saying he was so grateful to have spent time with him.

Mr Fear, from Southampton, had been given the all-clear from cancer in 2022 but in January he was re-diagnosed with terminal appendix cancer.

He and his family were the guests of Ryan Reynolds to see Wrexham win promotion to the football league and met the Deadpool star.

At the time Mr Fear said the experience was something his wife Deb, daughter Jess and son Sam would remember for the rest of their lives.

Paying tribute to Mr Fear, Reynolds said: "So grateful to have spent time with Jay Fear.

"He didn't have much of it left and the fact he shared that time so freely with others is something I'll never take for granted and never forget.

"This man lived. I loved every second I spent with Jay."

