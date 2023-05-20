Village gearing up for hill walk weekend

Helen Francis preparing for a previous Hill Walk Weekend

The Trefonen Hill Walk weekend has been a popular community event for three decades, growing from the one walk to a full programme of walks, runs, and other activities.

The three day event is raising money for two charities, Connect for Life Oswestry, a support service for older people particular those living with dementia, and the International Service for Human Rights.

This year one of the founders, Helen Francis, is teaming up with Ellie Cole to go "Over the Edge" a 25 metre abseil at Craig Rhiw Goch.

Saturday (27) will see the Across the Cynllaith 10 or 16 mile walk, starting from Trefonen village hall.

There will be a motorbike trial in the afternoon at New Barns Farm and a quiz in the village hall in the evening.

Sunday includes the popular Mynydd Myfyr Hill Run, organised by Oswestry Olympians.

Starting at 11am at the village hall the four mile mixed terrain run takes in trail paths, fields and country land with climbs totalling 500 feet. Entry is just £7 on the day and the event supports the weekend and its charity fundraising.

There will be a church service at Trefonen Church at 9.30am and during the day football golf, a duck race, barbeque and a bar.

Bank Holiday Monday sees the famous, signed, Buzzard and Curlew walks of six and three and a half miles. A cafe will be situated at New Barns with a milk churn on the top of the hill for charity donations.