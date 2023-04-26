New chief officer starts her role in Oswestry community action organisation

Heather Noble welcomes Kim Wootton

Kim Wootton has joined Qube having worked in roles focused on delivering support to individuals and families in financial difficulty.

Those making the appointment said Kim’s empathetic side and passion for making a positive difference supported Qube’s intention of improving the quality of life in the community and offering services to keep people engaged, supported and less isolated.

With a number of years of experience in strategic development and creating partnerships, Kim’s skills will help to drive Qube further forward, a spokesperson said.

Kim said: “I knew as soon as I saw the advertisement for the chief officer role it would be perfect for me. Qube has achieved so much under Laurel’s leadership and an extraordinary number of people have been helped, supported and their lives enriched. Qube now enters a new chapter and to be a part of its future is very exciting. I’m so proud to have joined Qube and I’m looking forward to continuing its great work and make a positive difference to even more lives.”

Heather Noble, chair of trustees at Qube said they were delighted to have Kim join the next exciting phase of work.

"She brings a range of skills, knowledge and experience that will help us to continue delivering great work whilst building our strategy for the future," she said.