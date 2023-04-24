Derwen fete will be spread over two days organisers say

Some of those enjoying last year's fete

Featuring a dog show, duck race, stalls and games galore, as well as the long-established sponsored walk and fun run, this year’s popular Derwen Fete, at Derwen College, in Gobowen, near Oswestry, is, say organisers, set to be the biggest and best ever.

The event, will be held on on May 27 and 28 will include local crafts, food stalls and children’s inflatables.

On the Saturday there will be the Sponsored Walk and Fun Run.

A spokesperson said: "The 6km and 10km courses are the perfect practice run for those gearing up for a big race, and for youngsters wanting to improve their cross country times. Registration costs £5, or is free for those who raise over £20 in sponsorship.

"On Sunday, the college hosts its first ever dog show, which promises fun for all the family, especially the pet pooch. Run by dog trainer Karen Boyce, of Beastly Thoughts Professional Dog Service, the show has classes for every canine, including waggiest tail and best young dog handler."

All funds raised from the event will be used to support people with special educational needs and disabilities who work, study and live at Derwen.