Council agrees to purchase historic building to save for the future

Barriers around Llwyd Mansion in Oswestry earlier this year

The Grade I listed Llwyd Mansion on the corner of Bailey Street and Cross Street will be brought into the council’s ownership for £75,000 and will require around £160,000 of restoration work.

Councillors said that while it was a lot of money, the authority had a responsibility to preserve the “iconic” building for future generations.

Members also suggested that a trust could be set up to manage the building and seek grant funding for its restoration.

The building dates back to the 15th century and was altered in the 17th century.

Most recently it was a Toni & Guy hair salon, but has been vacant since the salon closed last year.

Town clerk Arren Roberts warned there would be a “significant amount of work” involved in the project due to the building’s age and listed status.

He also said around £10,000 of annual maintenance costs would need to be added to the council’s revenue budget, plus insurance.

Unless grants can be obtained, the upfront costs of the purchase and renovation will come from a budget set aside under the High Street Heritage Action Zone project, which runs until next year.

Mr Roberts said if councillors did not agree to the purchase of Llwyd Mansion, they would need to find another project to spend the money on.

Councillor Mike Isherwood said: “I have been worried about this building for many, many years.

“As a town, as a generation, we are the current custodians of this building and I think it does fall to us to look after it for future generations. It needs to be there for another 400 years.

“I think it’s got to the point where bringing it into council ownership is the best way of guaranteeing that at this moment in time.

“It is a lot of work, it’s a daunting prospect, but it’s also quite exciting to think what this building could be.”

Councillor Josh Cockburn said the building was the town’s “anchor” – and no one else had come forward to save it.

He said: “If that is falling down, the damage that it does to Oswestry’s appearance, to the buildings around it, to the businesses around it, far outweighs the costs that have been set out today.

“I think we will struggle to find a tenant immediately. I think the sale price reflects that there aren’t people queueing round the block to rent a place like this.”

Mr Roberts confirmed the town council would not be liable to pay business rates on the building while it remains vacant, due to its listed status.

Some members voiced concerns over the plans, with Councillor John Price saying he would be more comfortable if a trust was set up to make the purchase.

However it was explained that the council would have to buy the building first.

Councillor Frank Davis said the building was not appealing to businesses looking for premises due to the constraints of being Grade I listed.

But when it came to the vote, they were outnumbered by seven to two in favour of making the purchase.

Mayor Jay Moore said: “I don’t think I trust anyone else to take this building.”

Councillor Isherwood summed up: “We do need to step in now to save this building. The condition is only getting worse, and it will only cost more money the longer it’s left.

“No one else is going to do it. There is no legal requirement to stop listed buildings falling down, so anyone owning it can just leave it to go to rack and ruin.

“How can we look people in the eye in this town if we allow that to happen?”

Mr Roberts will now proceed with the purchase and set up an advisory group including Shropshire Council heritage and conservation officers and representatives from Historic England to take the project forward.