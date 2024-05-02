Canal trips set to resume from county wharf

The trip boat George Watson Buck, which is based on the Montgomery Canal in Llanymynech, is due to restart 30 minute trips between England and Wales on May 5 following a successful survey of the boat.

Based at the Llanymynech Wharf Visitor Centre in the Limeworks Heritage Area in Llanymynech, the boat trips offer a sense of the heritage and wildlife of the Montgomery Canal.

Volunteer run, both the boat and visitor centre offer an insight into the canal and plans for its restoration.

Informative exhibitions in the old stable block highlight the history associated with the Montgomery Canal, which was built to carry limestone from local quarries as well as passengers and agricultural goods.

The visitor centre is open every Sunday – and Bank Holiday Mondays – from the spring to the end of September.

Opening hours are 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

No booking is required for the boat trips and the visitor centre has light refreshments available and a picnic area.

Roy Mansell, one of the volunteer skippers at the centre said: “Our 30 minute long boat trip is ideal for families who are looking for an inexpensive afternoon out in the local area. It’s long enough to be interesting and, at the same time, short enough to keep young enquiring minds active.

“There’s no need to book and you can always enjoy a drink or ice cream while you wait for the next trip boat.

“Our boat is wheelchair accessible, and we cater for visitors of all ages.”

He added: “We have just repainted most of the boat while it was out of the water and we’d like to express our thanks to Lee Hitch and his team at FixAuto Oswestry for their help recently.”

Entrance to the visitor centre is free and boat trips cost £5 for adults and £2.50 per child.