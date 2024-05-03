'We couldn't imagine a better place': Footballers back fundraiser for hospice which cared for beloved teammate

Danielle Jones played for Shifnal Town Ladies FC but in 2022 she was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer at the age of just 29.

The mum-of-one underwent chemotherapy which was sadly unsuccessful, and she was admitted to Severn Hospice for the last few weeks of her life for end-of-life care. She died in August 2023.

Now her team have backed Severn Hospice’s summer raffle and are determined to help raise as much money as possible for the charity that cared for their friend.

Tickets for the raffle go on sale this week in the charity’s shops and on its website and cost just £1 each. But anyone who buys a ticket could win big – there is a £5,000 first prize jackpot.

Karen Swindells, head of Severn Hospice’s lottery said: “Dani’s story is so moving and the love the team have for her is clearly evident. We are incredibly grateful to them and to Dani’s mum Jackie and husband Owen for allowing her story to be told.

“Our raffle and our lottery are so important – each ticket sold helps fund the vital care and support we provide. Our raffles are always very well supported and are a terrific way of boosting our funds.

“For every £3 we spend on care, we must raise £2. If a supporter buys just 10 raffle tickets, they could be helping to pay for one of our drop-in coffee mornings. Last year more than 1,600 local people came to those to find out more about how we can help them.”

Nat Trevor, secretary of Shifnal Town Ladies FC, said: “Dani was at the heart of our team, she was the team’s Mother Hen and she looked after everyone. She was our Number 3, and she always will be. No-one will ever replace her.

“The team at Severn Hospice not only looked after Dani, but they also looked after us and her family as well. They were amazing and their care and love for Dani was phenomenal. We have promised that we will do whatever we can to thank the hospice for their support and part of this is being involved in the raffle.

“We never thought we would have anything to do with a hospice, but we couldn’t imagine a better place for Dani to be when she needed care. And her being there removed the stigma of what a hospice is.”

Shifnal Town Ladies have pledged to hold fundraisers in aid of Severn Hospice and several members have been training for and running marathons and half marathons around the country.

To buy raffle tickets and to find out more about Severn Hospice, go to severnhospice.org.uk/raffle.