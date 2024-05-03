Last call for entries to best-kept village contest

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Villages and communities wanting to take part in the contest have until May 31 to submit their entries.

The competition, organised by the Community Foundation charity, is being held in the county for the first time this year.

Entry is free for this year, and a number of cash prizes are on offer, including £200 for the winners.

Shropshire has been recognised by the Association of British Travel Agents as a must-see destination in 2024. But organisers stressed that the competition was not simply about beautiful borders and neatly trimmed hedges, as it also places a special emphasis attempts to increase community cohesion and unity, accounting for 25 per cent of the overall marks.

Competition manager Jo Cooper said: "We want the inaugural competition to celebrate Shropshire, fingers crossed people across the globe will be travelling to Shropshire this year.

"Entry is free this year, so we are calling on all communities to submit an application form as soon as possible. By having no entry fee, we hope to make the competition accessible and inclusive.

"The entry forms are easy to fill in and the team is available to help applicants – villages and communities can be entered in the first ever Shropshire competition within minutes."

There are multiple categories including large villages and small villages. There are also sustainable and green awards plus for children’s competitions to celebrate their writing and art skills.

For more information see the website Shropshire.foundation.