Oswestry murder trial: Friends tell of night car ploughed into group outside takeaway

Rebecca Steer was hit by a car and killed on October 9 last year in Oswestry town centre

Stafford Crown Court had been told that Rebecca Steer from, Llanymynech, Wales, was an "innocent bystander" who was mowed down by Stephen McHugh in Willow Street, Oswestry in the early hours of October 9 last year.

A second pedestrian, Kyle Roberts, was seriously injured in the incident.

During the second day of McHugh's murder trial on Thursday, the court heard from Miss Steer's boyfriend, Huw Evans, who told the court how the pair had been drinking with friends in the Ye Olde Vaults pub in Oswestry.

He said they then stopped at the Grill Out takeaway in the town centre when they heard somebody shout and a car pulled up alongside.

Me Evans told the jury: "The car stopped and the driver stuck his head out the window."

He said while he didn't hear the driver say anything, the car "suddenly reversed".

"It was as if he were looking for someone. He was maybe looking for the person who shouted," said Mr Evans.

He said the car then "stopped abruptly" before "proceeding to mount the kerb" before it hit his friend, Kyle Roberts.

"If I had not stepped back it would have hit me too," Mr Evans said.

He said the car then "took off, very aggressively" and it was only when it had left the scene, that he saw Miss Steer lying in the road.

The court was also read a statement from Benjamin Curry, another of Miss Steer's friends who had been outside the Grill Out the night she was hit.

Mr Curry said he saw the car reverse and then it "revved and mounted the kerb".

He added: "I saw Kyle get hit, and I saw Miss Steer go under the bumper. I helped treat her before I went to see Huw, her boyfriend, to look after him because he was upset and to keep him away, and then helped get her treatment."

The court was also a read a statement from Kyle Roberts, who had been hit by McHugh's gold Volvo, but had no recollections of the night.

He said that following the incident he could not walk without assistance, and six months on, he continues to suffer back pain.

He added: "It has had a huge effect on me physically and mentally."

Earlier, the court had heard from Kyle Dwyer, 18, who had been in the back seat of McHugh's car when the collision occurred.

Mr Dwyer said he had only known McHugh for around 12 months, and he said when the car mounted the kerb outside the takeaway, he had his "head down".

He said: "I could see where we were heading. Onto the kerb towards people. Around nine or ten people."

Mr Dwyer added that he saw that the car had hit several people, including a young woman.

"It happened so fast. There was a lot of noise outside of the car. Shouting and screams."

He told the court that after the car sped off, he got out in Whittington Road, Oswestry.

"Why did you get out of the car?" asked prosecutor Kevin Hegarty KC.

Mr Dwyer replied: "There was an argument in the car as we were driving off. First off it was Alex and Stephen [McHugh]. When they finished, I said 'what the **** have you just done?

"Alex then said 'You have ruined my life, you have ruined your brother's life and you have ruined someone else's life'."

He said McHugh then stopped the car.

"And what did you do?" asked Mr Hegarty.

"I jumped out of the car and I ran off," replied Mr Dwyer..

"Why did you run off?" Mr Hegarty asked.

"I was in shock. I couldn't believe what had happened. I could see things were escalating in the car between the three of us. Because of the tone and the way the car came to a halt. The way Stephen [McHugh] turned around in the driver's seat, I had really infuriated him."

He added that he hid before fleeing to his home.

When asked why, he told the court: "In case ... because of how ****** off I made him [McHugh], in case the same thing happened to me, in case the car came back."

McHugh, who has admitted manslaughter and actual bodily harm, denies murder and GBH.