Ismeal Kabia reveals why Arsenal wanted him to join Shrewsbury Town

The 19-year-old has now made four appearances since securing his temporary switch to the Croud Meadow for the season before Salop’s clash against Accrington.

The youngster has already made a positive impression during his short stay so far, with his searing pace offering Salop something different.

And Kabia says the Arsenal coaching staff encouraged him to come to Shrewsbury due to Appleton’s reputation for improving young players - some of whom are now regular Premier League and international footballers.

“It wasn’t Michael personally,” he said. “But the coaches at Arsenal were telling me that he has a very good track record of coaching the likes of Brennan Johnson and Morgan Rogers.

“For me, that was enough for me to come here and really give it a go.

“Last season, in January, some of the coaches were encouraging me to go out on loan to really push on and use my physical attributes and test them against the football league. So a move has been coming.

“It is about coming out of your comfort zone. A lot of players like to stay at the bigger clubs playing under-21s football.

“At the end of the day, if you want to advance and further your career you have to experience real men's football.”

Kabia played a part in Town’s first win of the season at Barnet, and also featured in the 3-1 loss against Salford last weekend.

The players at Shrewsbury have made it easy for him to settle in since his arrival.

“The squad, they are a good bunch of lads,” he continued. “They have made me feel welcome.

“On the pitch, they are good professionals and they train well, eat well and recover well.”