Legion bowled over by cricket move

Oswestry's Morda Road ground

The Oswestry branch of the RBL is moving into the town's cricket team's clubhouse in Morda Road.

The RBL is one of the country’s best-known charities and provides lifelong financial, social, and emotional support to serving members of the Royal Navy, the British Army, and the Royal Air Force, together with Veterans and their families.

The Oswestry Branch was originally founded in 1921 and meetings used to be held at The Tankard public house, but will now be taking advantage of Oswestry Cricket Club's clubhouse.

Neil Lawrenson, Chair of the Oswestry RBL branch said: “We are really pleased to be able to call Oswestry Cricket Club our new home, and hope that this will be the springboard for us to re-establish ourselves as a driving force within the local community and encourage others to get involved with the RBL.

“We are very grateful to Steve Adams, Chair of the Cricket Club, its committee, and membership for pro-actively working with us to be able to call their club our home.”

Steve Adams, Chair of Oswestry Cricket Club added: “We are privileged to have been able to help the local Branch of the RBL. They are clearly an important part of the local community, and I would like to think that there is great synergy with our own role.

"As a Club, we already fully respect the part that our Service Personnel play in our lives, we are a Bronze Award holder under the Armed Forces Covenant Employee Recognition Scheme, and host an Armed Forces and Veterans drop-in morning every Tuesday at 10am for Forces personnel.

"We have a wonderful Clubhouse which is already used for the 12 months of the year, but we felt important that we go further and open our doors to Neil and his team.”