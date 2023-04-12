Family of yatchsman rescued at sea says the support for him has been incredible

Ian Herbert-Jones

Sally Herbert-Jones' husband Ian, was said to be battered and bruised when he was taken off his yacht, Puffin, on Wednesday.

The 53-year old had been competing in the single-handed Golden Globe Race when his boat repeatedly rolled in winds over 50 knots. His vessel, 35ft Tradewind cutter, lost its mast and had taken on water about 1,200 miles off Argentina.

He resorted to activating his on-board distress and tracking systems, and the rescue service MRCC Argentina began the international operation to find him.

A Taiwanese fishing vessel, Zi da Wang, was first to reach the yacht taking Ian on board. It is now believed to be on its way to Cape Town.

The rescue fishing vessel Zi Da Wang

Speaking from their home in Melverley, Sally said it had been a tense time after the family received the news that Ian had sent the distress signal.

She and the couple's children 22-year-old twins, Thomas and Owen and 17-year old daughter Emma, were given the good news early Wednesday evening.

"We always knew this was a high risk adventure and had had plenty of time to prepare for the challenges he would face," she said.

The single-handed race has been described as the "Everest of sailing" and one that Ian had trained hard for.

"He took part in the Clipper round-the-world race, a crewed event, and that fuelled his interest in the solo race."

Ian's yatch, Puffin

The race started in September and Sally said she and the children had had huge support over the past eight months.

"We as a family are very close and the children and our extended family have been so supportive, as have our circle of friends.

"We would all like to thank everyone involved in his rescue."

She said the support from people online who had been following Ian's voyage had been incredible.

"So many people have been following him and wishing him well. Ian hasn't had any online contact and so has not seen the support he has been receiving. I know he will be blown away by it."