Well being programme has transformed the lives of hospice patients

A well being day at the hospice

In celebration of the charity's Wellbeing Programme's completion, patients at Nightingale House recently took part in activities, ate cake, and drank mocktails in a fun party.

Based in Wrexham, Nightingale House helps many patients in Shropshire and the Welsh borders.

The Nightingale Wellbeing Programme intends to support many more people in the coming weeks and months.

Wellbeing Programme Manager Carolyn James explained the importance of supporting people diagnosed with a life-limiting condition.

She said: "Being diagnosed with a life-limiting condition can be really tough to patients and carers, but we are here to provide a range of services that support patients and their families, helping them cope will their illness and have a good quality of life.

“The Wellbeing Team has really enjoyed being a part of the programme. Seeing the patients laughing, forgetting their worries, and getting their own identity back by growing their confidence, it is so rewarding. The impact the programme has on the patients is breath-taking. The diversity of the programme, the practical, and the therapeutic sessions have been the most enjoyable.”

Patient, Jim King, is eight weeks into the programme.

"It’s been marvellous and really informative. The staff and volunteers have been fantastic. I have been going to physio sessions the past couple of weeks, too and having reflexology has helped.”

“It's a very positive place here. When you're home and have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness, it can be a very lonely place. I was unsure about coming here to start with. I thought a hospice was only for end-of-life care. Coming here has been a real eye-opener to the other services you can access, like rehabilitation, complementary therapies and more."

Jean Stranger, another patient of the Nightingale Wellbeing Programme, said: “I don’t think I’ve missed a day. I enjoy the company, the things we do, and the discussions we have with each other and the medical professionals. The doctors and nurses are always there when you need them.”

The hospice has been looking at other ways to keep their finances afloat during this difficult time. Most of their running costs are met through fundraising and other channels of income generation that includes its on-site café and retail outlets that make a significant contribution towards maintaining services for those with life-limiting illnesses within palliative care.

Nightingale House hospice services are available to everyone in its’ catchment area living with a life limiting illness.

Services are free-of-charge, to patients and their families.