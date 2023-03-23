Splash pad plans are to go for re-tender councillors are told

The council voted last year to create the leisure attraction.

At a meeting on Wednesday councillors were told that the council was re-tendering for a contract for the scheme.

Clerk, Arren Roberts, said the council had learned much about a Splash Pad project during the original tendering discussion and the decision had been made to re-tender.

Conservative Councillor, Les Maguire said he still had reservations about the project, particularly on the cost that would come from building and running the Splash Pad.

"Also the public have not had their say on this yet," he said.

Councillor John Price said while he was all in favour of attractions and investment in the town, this was a lot of money and tenders must be scrutinised carefully.

Leader of the Green party, Councillor Duncan Kerr, said the money for the project would come from the windfall funds the council had received for the livestock market land.

"We all know that his had to be spent on capital and not revenue projects. I can't think of one idea that the Conservatives have put forward," he said.

"It is very easy to criticise, harder to come up with proposals."

"Rather than leave the funds in the bank losing money as we have done for years we need to get on and invest it for the benefit of the town."

Councillor Mark Jones asked what the carbon footprint of the scheme would be and was told that would be ascertained during the tender scheme.

Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore said he had had about 500 people come forward in support of the proposed splash pad.

The clerk said that there would be public consultation once a design had been drawn up.