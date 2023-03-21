Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pupil dies in her sleep at Shropshire boarding school

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

A boarding pupil has died at her school in Shropshire.

Oswestry School
Oswestry School

The teenager died in her sleep at Oswestry School and was found last Saturday morning in her dormitory at the independent school.

The Year 13 pupil has not been named by the school, which has asked for privacy and compassion for her family.

Oswestry School said it was supporting its pupils and staff and the girl's family in the wake of the tragedy.

A spokesperson said: "It is with immense sadness that we confirm the tragic news that a Year 13 pupil from Oswestry School passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of March 18.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for the whole school and our thoughts and prayers are especially with her family.

"Our priority is supporting our pupils and staff, and her family. We respectfully ask for privacy and compassion for the family and the school community during this painful time."

Oswestry School is an independent, co-educational day and boarding school for pupils between the ages of four and 18.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News