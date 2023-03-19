Shropshire Council leader to visit town council

Oswestry Guildhall.jpg.

Councillor Lezley Picton, and the Portfolio Holder for Highways and Regulatory Services, Councillor Richard Marshall, are attending the meeting at the Guildhall at 7pm.

There will be an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions during the Public Participation Session. The agenda item will also allow for updates from Shropshire Council and for a discussion on issues raised by elected members.

There will be an update on the proposed splash park for Oswestry and plans for the upgrading of the Central Car Park as well as applications to trade from Cae Glas park.