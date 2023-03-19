Carl Queen appeared at Telford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday

Carl Queen burgled Solutions in Oswell Road, Oswestry, on April 17 last year, before making off with electrical items and other styling equipment.

The 34-year-old appeared at Telford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday after previously admitting the theft.

Queen, of King Street, Oswestry, was ordered to pay compensation of £2,022 to the owner. He was given a four-month jail term suspended for a year.

The court also ordered him to undertake a drug rehabilitation programme and take part in up to 30 rehabilitation activity days.

As well as this, he has also been banned from entering Boots, Co-op, Marks & Spencer, Poundland or Sports Direct in Oswestry for three years. As part of this criminal behaviour order, Queen must also not be aggressive towards any retail store staff or do anything else that could cause them, or anybody else, harm or distress.