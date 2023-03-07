Councillors back move for town council to take over Oswestry Bus Station

Green Party Councillor Duncan Kerr said more should be done to encourage people to use buses

Oswestry Town Council says it wants to clean up the station and replace out-of-date timetables with correct information, to create a more welcoming and functional facility for bus users.

The state of the bus station has long been criticised by locals but councillors said at a meeting on Monday evening that nothing had been done to bring it up to the required standards – despite Shropshire Council increasing the fees it levies on the bus companies which use it.

If Shropshire Council agrees, these fees would be passed on to the town council to fund the maintenance of the station.

Mayor Jay Moore, who put forward the motion outlining the plans, said it had come about as a result of discussions about the town council adopting the bus shelter on Black Gate Street in order to replace it and add seating.

Councillor Moore said: “We have adopted bus shelters in the past, but this wasn’t one of them. So my motion is to adopt this one so we can bring it up to a decent state of repair.”

Councillor Duncan Kerr said he supported the idea but the motion should also include requesting the town council enter negotiations with Shropshire Council about taking on responsibility for the bus station.

He said: “I think this council has expressed concern in the past about the state of the bus station, about basic cleanliness and lack of accurate information. Last time I checked, the timetables were four years out of date.

“It doesn’t encourage people to use the bus services. At the moment it feels rather unpleasant and unkempt.”

The motion was backed by members, who will be asked to make a final decision on taking over the bus station once the details have been negotiated with Shropshire Council.

It was also suggested that the town council consider installing more bus shelters around the town.