Murder mystery is set in the heart of writer's home town

Dave Andrews, Wilfred Owen book feature.

Dave, 69, a reader and writer in-residence at Oswestry Library, has written other books connected with the town and about the war poet whose statue was erected in 2018.

His latest book, entitled Each Slow Dusk, is his twelfth and he said that he was "already planning a sequel where a body is discovered in the moat at Whittington Castle".

Dave said: "My latest book involves Detective Chief Inspector Gary Probert who is temporarily transferred, against his will, from Telford to Oswestry.

"He unexpectedly finds himself heading up a baffling investigation.but he is determined to solve the crime before his superiors call him back to Telford at Christmas but time is running out.

"In the meantime, he starts to fall in love with his new home.

"Then there is his new running partner, the attractive Elizabeth with her lovely hair and firm views."

Dave is hoping that his story-telling experience shows as he cleverly combines a carefully-worked crime novel with a tale of growing romance as Detective Chief Inspector Probert tries to come to terms with his past.

His story involves familiar landmarks in a book which he says is a very positive advertisement for town.

Dave, who was a translator and editor, said: ‘The idea of writing a crime novel set in Oswestry came out of the blue at a time when I was actually working on two quite different projects.

"I have written other books connected with the town, including Wilfred Owen: Poet of Oswestry and The Oswestry Round, and I was keen to portray it through the eyes of an outsider as newcomers often see things we locals sometimes take for granted.

"This is my first crime novel and it took me 15 months to write.

" My wife, Jane, is an avid reader of crime novels and we watch a lot of crime series on television but what really inspired me is that I got to write something about familiar places.

"Whenever I write a book I always think of the people of Oswestry.

"I had great fun writing the book and I am already planning a sequel where a body is discovered in the moat at Whittington Castle."

A talk about the book will be held at Oswestry Library on March 8. Entry is free but places must be booked.