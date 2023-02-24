Horrific weapons handed in as part of anti-knife campaign

Clive Knowles and Donald Goudie from Derbyshire Police

Organisers of the "Save a life - surrender your knife" campaign, and Knife Angel tour of the UK, say they are horrified by the latest delivery from Derbyshire police.

The force recently dropped off a number of weapons it has confiscated or handed in via weapon surrender bins make at the British Ironwork Centre, Oswestry.

They included weapons more at home on the set of The Walking Dead - a baseball bat wrapped with barbed wire and an enormous double bladed knife.

Donald Goudie Derbyshire Police and Alice-Rose Langford from the British Ironwork Centre

Clive Knowles from the British Ironwork Centre said they were some of the worse weapons he had since since the anti-knife crime campaign began.

"They are absolutely dreadful, horrific," he said.

"We are looking at weapons here that would maim and kill."

Derbyshire Police Officer, Ashley Don with a crossbow

Surrender bins continue to go out to towns and cities across the country to try to reduce the number of knives and weapons on the streets.

Meanwhile the Knife Angel Sculpture created at the Ironwork Centre by artist, Alfie Bradley is in place at Gloucester Cathedral with a farewell vigil on Sunday evening .

The Knife Angel is the only monument created in recognition of knife crime.

The 27-foot-high sculpture, made from over 100,000 seized blades is on display Gloucester Cathedral until Monday as part of its National Anti-Violence Tour.