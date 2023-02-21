Tree give-away as Queen's Green Canopy comes to an end

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 09/03/2022..Pic in Oswestry where Councillors had set up stall, giving away free trees, as part of the Queens Green Canopy year. Councillors: Olly Rose and Gemma Cassin are pictured. Those taking a tree put there post code on a card and hung it on the tree here..

The Town Council will be distributing 500 trees to local residents as part of the Town Council’s objective to plant 17,000 trees, one for each resident in Oswestry.

Residents can collect their free tree on a first come, first served basis on March 1 from 10am to 1.30pm, and Saturday March 4 from 9.30am to 2pm, from the Bailey Head with one tree per household available.

A range of trees will be available, including Wild Cherry, Elder, Crab Apple, Hazel and Rowan.

The Queen's Green Canopy is an initiative that began in May 2021 in honour of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. The objective is to increase and protect native tree cover as a special gift for the Queen, to mark her 70 years on the throne.

Following the sad passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, his Majesty The King, became the Patron and in accordance with his wishes, the initiative has been extended to the end of March 2023 in line with the full tree planting season. This was to give people the opportunity to plant trees in memoriam to honour Her Majesty.