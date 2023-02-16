Rotary clubs combine forces to raise desperately needed funds for earthquake victims

Rescue workers and medics pull out a person from a collapsed building in Antakya, Turkey

The area has three Rotary Clubs, Oswestry, Oswestry Cambrian and Borderlands.

On Saturday and Sunday volunteers from all three clubs will be at the town's Morrisons store on Shrewsbury Road collecting for Rotary International's relief appeal.

Roger Whitting from Oswestry Cambrian said the volunteers would be in the entrance foyer during daytime hours all weekend.

"Members from all the clubs have been horrified seeing the effect of the earthquakes on the news. The footage on the television is heartbreaking," he said.

"Rotary has clubs across the world and thanks to the districts in the stricken area we have contacts that mean we can ensure that the money we collect goes straight to where it is needed most."

Rotary International already has its Turkey/Syria Disaster Response Fund set up in the immediate aftermath of the earthquakes.

Rotary's project partner ShelterBox also has an emergency response team assessing the needs in the region and how it can best respond.

Mr Whitting said: "“All three clubs support a range of local worthy causes and, through the international Rotary network, respond to humanitarian emergencies further afield."