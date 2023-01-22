New award created in tribute to mother and son who died in Oswestry bungalow fire

Alan Metcalfe, centre

Alan Metcalfe, and his mother Eileen died after the fire in Morda, on December 14, and their memories will live on in the Oswestry Youth Music Festival's new Metcalfe Memorial Award for Volunteers.

A spokesman for the Oswestry Youth Music Festival said: "This is in honour of our late vice chair, Alan Metcalfe, and his mother Eileen.

"Both were long standing volunteers and supporters of the festival, and a very moving and fitting funeral service was held for them in St Oswald’s church." More details of the award are to be announced.

An inquest is being held into the deaths of Margaret Eileen Metcalfe, 93, and her son, talented brass musician Alan Metcalfe, aged 54.

Mr Metcalfe was a long-serving member of Porthywaen Silver Band, as well as having played for Wem Jubilee Band. He was also the vice chair of the annual Oswestry Youth Music Festival.

Mr Metcalfe was also involved in the Oswestry Twinning Association. His commitment to Oswestry saw him honoured by the town council when he was given an outstanding achievement award.

Eileen was also a festival volunteer for over 40 years.

Irene Metcalfe, centre with her award

Police have ruled that the circumstances of the deaths were not suspicious. Full inquest hearings are due to take place on April 4, 2023.

Entries for this years Oswestry Music Festival, sponsored by Oswestry Town Council have now closed and the organisers say the numbers are up.

They have announced on Facebook that there are 450 entries involving about 1,000 young musicians.

"Thank you so much for all your support. Interesting fact - there are 10 rock bands this year - yes TEN!"

The festival will be held in Oswestry from March 1 to 5, 2023.