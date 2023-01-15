Notification Settings

Lantern festival will be the culmination of a love your town festival

By Sue Austin

The chance to celebrate all that's great about a Shropshire market town will see music and art combine and culminate in special lantern procession.

Connie Evans 11 and her mother Kelly Evans start making their lantern
Love Oswestry will hold an all day festival in the town on February 25.

It will be the second year that the event will be held, part of the town's High Street Heritage Action Zone project.

The is to provide a community event for all ages and encourage people into the town centre.

There will be live music for all genres at venues across the town as well as guided tours.

A sunset lantern procession will weave through the streets in the late afternoon.

People of all ages are being urged to join in and create lanterns as special art workshops.

At the lantern making workshop are from left Evie Rodenhurst 10, Rosie Rodenhurst and George Rodenhurst 8 - from Oswestry.

The events are being hosted by Designs in Mind in Cross Street.

The two-hour long workshops are completely free and are open to everyone aged six and over. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

They will be held each Saturday leading up to the festival and people can book on to them by going to the Design's in Mind website, designsinmind.co.uk.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

