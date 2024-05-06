County hospital appealing for public's help to shape services

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is appealing for patients, carers, service users or member of the public to get involved with it 'Improve The Next Journey' initiative.

The hospital said that part of the group will mean having a voice, bringing knowledge, skills and experience to support it in evaluating, developing and delivering services.

Olivia Evans, Improvement, Innovation and Effectiveness Facilitator, is leading on the quality improvement initiative for the Oswestry-based hospital.

She said: “Quality improvement is all about looking at what we are doing, seeing if we could do it better and testing new ways of working to improve both patient and staff experience and outcomes.

“At the moment, we have a range of improvement schemes across the trust, however we want to increase the amount of involvement from our patients, service users, and member of the public. This is where #ImproveTheNextJourney comes in.

“We want people to get involved for a variety of reasons – it might be because you’d like to give something back, to make positive and impactful changes and improvements, or to do something meaningful.”

Paul Kavanagh-Fields, Chief Nurse and Patient Safety Officer, said: “The thoughts and opinions of our patients and service users are key in ensuring our services remain safe, efficient and high-quality.

“I would urge anyone who is keen to learn more about #ImproveTheNextJourney to please get in touch with us.”

If you are interested in joining #ImproveTheNextJourney, please email rjah.improvement@nhs.net, or get in touch via X (formerly Twitter) at @RJAHImprovement.