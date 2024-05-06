Organisers gearing up for return of fundraising mountain bike challenge

The Borderland Mountain Bike Challenge takes place on Saturday, May 11, with intrepid riders setting off from Rhiwlas Village Hall at 10am.

They will follow a 22-mile route down green lanes and farm tracks, up and down the foothills of the Berwyn Mountains.

Organisers, Borderland Rotary Club have been putting the even on since 1994, and said places are still available for this year's event.

Participants on this year's start-line include a team from the water treatment works in Broomhall Lane, Oswestry, who will be shedding their high visibility clothing and donning more suitable cycling gear to get out onto the hills and valleys.

The event raises money for the Midlands Air Ambulance and a spokesman for the organisers said: "We see the Air Ambulance flying over daily and you could look up with pride as by riding the Borderland, you’ll be helping keep those helicopters in the air and have lots of fun at the same time – so just go online and sign up – it’s that simple. Borderland Rotary, the organisers, have supported the Air Ambulance for over twenty years and it would be nice to think that the club have helped save a few lives in that time."

For information or to sign up visit www.borderland-mtb-challenge.org