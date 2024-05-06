Town crier marks anniversary of King's coronation

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Oswestry's Phil Brown joined fellow town criers across the land when he stood on the steps at Cross Street to bellow out the proclamation.

The event was held to mark the first anniversary of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The wording for the proclamation was specially written for the occasion and agreed with Buckingham Palace.

Mr Brown, who is retired, said he was delighted and honoured to represent Oswestry in delivering the historic message.

Standing in full regalia Mr Brown rang the customary bell and delivered three booming renditions of the famous and historic phrase 'oyez'.

He continued to recount a proclamation that commemorated the coronation – and hoped for a long reign for the King and his Queen.

With a volume likely heard across the town he said: "My lords, ladies and gentlemen. Good people of Oswestry.

"On this day the sixth of May in the year 2024 let us celebrate this first anniversary of the glorious coronation by true and venerable tradition of Charles Philip Arthur George, our right and proper liege lord Charles III, King of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of his other realms and territories, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith.

"We likewise celebrate this first anniversary of the glorious coronation of her majesty Queen Camilla.

"Each and every steadfast subject is entreated to respectfully and jubilantly honour this anniversary.

"And let us all reaffirm the hope that our King Charles and our Queen Camilla will enjoy a lasting, successful and healthy reign for many years to come.

"God save the King."

Speaking ahead of the proclamation Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR, pageantmaster of The Royal Proclamation, said: “We feel it is so important to celebrate this first anniversary of the coronation of His Majesty The King, and Her Majesty The Queen Camilla, as it is such a glorious occasion for the whole country."