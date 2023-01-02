BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 10/12/2022..Pic in Oswestry at the British Ironworks Centre , where the Harley Riders Club Great Britain (Region 29), were visiting in there drive to raise money for Hope House Hospice. At the front is Ned Shed (number below)..

The Region 29 section of the Harley Davidson Riders Club of Great Britain, held a meet up in the Oswestry area, collectin funds for the children's hospice at the same time.

Riders took their bikes along to the British Ironworks Centre just off the A5 south of Oswestry.

Visitors to the centre were able to admire the various machines and make a donation to the charity.

And club members themselves enjoyed sitting astride a metal sculpture of a motorbike at the centre.

They day out was the idea of the Ned Shed (corr) one of the members of Region 29 which covers Shropshire and North Wales.