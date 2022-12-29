Church zip wire launches teddies and raises funds for the bell fund

One of the teddies on the zip wire

The Boxing Day zip wire event was held at St Oswald's Church in Oswestry to raise money for the church bell fund.

Families took their soft toys to the church tower where volunteer, Peter Woollam launched them back down to earth.

Among those who took teddies along were Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore and his family.

Brian Rothera who helps organise the annual event said donations made by families on the day, £173, will go to the St Oswald's bell fund.

"This helps us perform essential maintenance and buy spares, such as ropes, to keep the bells ringing year after year," he said.

"This event couldn’t take place without the bell ringers who give up their time and in particular Peter Woollam who provides all the equipment, has made all the harnesses himself and is the expert 'pilot' on the roof, where it can get jolly cold after a couple of hours.