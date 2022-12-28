Samaritans link up with food bank to provide listening service

Staff at Oswestry and Borders food bank

The charity will hold the drop-in service at the Oswestry and Borders Foodbank at 56 Beatrice Street every Monday.

A spokesperson for the Food Bank said: "We are delighted to announce that from the January 9 the Samaritans will be running a listening service in our Foodbank from 10:30 - 12:30 every Monday. It's a walk-in service and will be open to everyone."

Samaritans says that anyone who needs to use the Samaritans can do so by calling free from any phone to 116123.

The Food Bank in Oswestry re-opens on January 3 and works using a voucher referral system.