Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Samaritans link up with food bank to provide listening service

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A Samaritans listening service is to open in Oswestry.

Staff at Oswestry and Borders food bank
Staff at Oswestry and Borders food bank

The charity will hold the drop-in service at the Oswestry and Borders Foodbank at 56 Beatrice Street every Monday.

A spokesperson for the Food Bank said: "We are delighted to announce that from the January 9 the Samaritans will be running a listening service in our Foodbank from 10:30 - 12:30 every Monday. It's a walk-in service and will be open to everyone."

Samaritans says that anyone who needs to use the Samaritans can do so by calling free from any phone to 116123.

The Food Bank in Oswestry re-opens on January 3 and works using a voucher referral system.

More details on how you can help or receive help the Food Bank are available online at oswestryandborders.foodbank.org.uk.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News