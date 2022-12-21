Mayor learns more about well-being charity in visit to exhibition

Mayor Councillor Jay Moore and Sam Bellis, Qube arts support worker

Mr Moore spent time looking at and discussing the colourful and eclectic display of paintings, sculptures, artwork and crafted items made by local artists and makers.

A keen creative himself, he revealed that he had learnt basic wood-turning skills from his father as a teenager.

“It is a real pleasure to see the incredible variety of styles and art forms on display, and to realise the talent within the local creative community.”

Mr Moore learnt of the role that Qube’s art gallery and creative courses play in improving quality of life and social contact for people experiencing isolation due to disability, health issues or social detachment living in the rural surrounds of Oswestry.

Action on mental health is a subject close to the Mayor’s heart drawing on his experience as a teacher and youth worker. He has made youth welfare the focus of his Mayoral Charity activities, and has been busy fundraising for mental health and well-being charities aimed at young people during his civic year.