Authors lined up to visit town in New Year

By Sue Austin

A host of authors are to visit Oswestry in the New Year to talk to book lovers.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 25/02/2016 Pic in Oswestry for the We Mean Business Feature in the Chronicle. Winner: Book shop: Booka. Back L-R: Jess Taylor, Tim Morris, Ruth Brookes, and front is Carrie Morris..

The Booka Book Shop will welcome Haulwen Nicholas on January 26 for an evening entitled, Reclaim Your Comfort Zone. She will look at personalities and character traits and talk about her self-help book.

There will be an afternoon with crafter Ellie Evelyn Orrell and her mum Jeanette on February 2 looking at the power of creativity as a way to navigate moments of difficulty in life.

Gardener and writer, Marc Hamer will visit the town on February 7 with his new book Spring Rain while author Tom Bullock will be at Booka on February 9. The bestselling author of Addlands, Tom will talk about his new book Sarn Helen: A Journey through Wales, Past, Present and Future.

On March 6 international bestselling author Katherine May will be hosted by Booka.

Carrie Morris from the store said: "Join us for an evening with Katherine May, the international bestselling author of Wintering, as she talks about her new book Enchantment.

"Feeling bone-tired, anxious and overwhelmed by the rolling news cycle and the pandemic age, Katherine May seeks to unravel the threads of a life wound too tightly.

"Could there be another way to live – one that feels more meaningful, more grounded in the places beneath our feet? One that would allow us to feel more connected, more rested and at ease, even as seismic changes unfold on the planet?"

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

