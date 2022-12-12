MP has Designs in Mind for charity as she visits it's new base

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR 08/12/2022 Charity Designs in Mind, Oswestry, hosting a visit from MP Helen Morgan to see the mental health support it offers. Pictured, Helen with , left, CEO's Ruth Thomas and Cailline Lea..

Designs in Mind is a community interest company and offers for sale a wide range of things made by members.

Staff were keen to highlight the importance of the service which currently caters for about 90 people drawn from across the county.

Items designed and made by members include cards, printed goods such as bags and purses, carved objects and items to wear.

Recently a new shop was opened within the building in Cross Street selling products made by members.

Stuart Thomas, listener and connect facilitator, said: "We were delighted to welcome the MP so that she could see the importance of the service.

"Initially the service was known as The Project Group and was founded 27 years ago by Jo Davis who was then working in day services.

"It has developed over the years and after she saw the work done by members she realised they were very talented and that making products gave people a sense of purpose and self-esteem.

"They make art products and commissioned items as well as working on art projects.

"There are many forms of their work which can be seen including around the lake at Ellesmere and in The Lantern in Shrewsbury.

"The new shop and studio opened on December 1 and sells a wide range of things."

Helen Morgan MP said: "Designs in Mind has helped so many people.

"It is great to see the new studio and shop up-and-running and looking splendid in the centre of Oswestry.

"Organisations like Designs in Mind make a huge difference to people's well-being and are real assets for the community, particularly at a time when it can be very difficult for people with mental health issues to get the support they need.

"The new studio looks great, as do the many beautiful creations in the shop.