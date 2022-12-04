Sea of Santas take over Oswestry town centre for 5k run

Santa Claus is coming to town

The annual Oswestry Santa Run saw people of all ages and all abilities run through the streets of the town dressed as Father Christmas - to the delight of spectators.

The 5k event was organised by Adrenaline Sporting Events headed by Oswestry's Alan Lewis and had a new route, praised by those taking part.

Santa Claus is coming to town the race start photo Graham Mitchell

Gill Lawrence, marshalling, said: "It was lovely to see all ages running and walking, pushchairs and dogs included. There was a great atmosphere and lots of local support and a lot of people said how much they enjoyed the new route."

Another marshall, Debbie Watson, said: "It was brilliant seeing a sea of Santas running towards me."

Alan Lewis thanks all the participants, marshals and the sponsors.

"A lot of our sponsors also had staff members taking part in the Santa Run," he said.

"Everyone who started crossed the finish line which was great to see. I must thank our Mayor, Jay Moore. He was feeling under the weather but he still but his Santa suit and mayoral chain on and still completed the course for us because he didn't want to let the town down."

Santa Claus is coming to town including Mayor Councillor Jay Moore photo: Graham Mitchell

"It was a fantastic festive weekend in Oswestry with Christmas Live on Friday night and the parade on Saturday. There was a bit of pressure to ensure our event was as good, and I think we succeeded - it is a real spectacle having 300 santas running through the streets of the town - it was mega."

"Oswestry certainly knows how to do Christmas - in fact Oswestry does everything well and this weekend proved that."

While the first to cross the finish line in just 18 minutes was Adrenaline Events ambassador, Julian Morgan-Ayres, Alan said that everyone who took part was a winner.

"It's all about getting out there and getting involved," he said.

Santa Claus is coming to town photo: Graham Mitchell

Adrenaline Sporting Events is now looking ahead to 2023 and a host of running and cycling events.

It will also welcome guest sporting stars to Oswestry.