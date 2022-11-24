Festive fun as market town gears up for Christmas

Oswestry's Santa Run saw more than 350 turn out for the event. Picture: Graham Mitchell

The celebrations get underway on Friday (2) with the town's hugely popular Christmas Live, organised by the Town Council.

Thousands pour into the town for one of the largest and most spectacular, night-time Christmas events in Shropshire.

Oswestry town centre is turned into a festival of fun with huge amusement rides, curling alley, indoor and street markets, Porthywaen Silver Band, street food and late-night shopping.

The Bailey Head market square will rock with live music from local artists Kizzy Mae at 6pm and The Bartells at 7.15pm, while Father Christmas will be in his grotto at the indoor market for Hope House.

As the evening draws to a close, there will also be quiet fireworks at 9.15pm from the town’s Cae Glas Park.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, will have two free rides at Festival Square - an Igloo Slide and Curling Alley - with donations welcome to his charity fund, which will be distributed to charities that support mental well-being for young people.

It’s Christmas Parade day on December 3 with a carnival atmosphere in thetown centre. Oswestry Borderland Rotary is organising a procession throughout the town centre of everything from vintage trucks to the biggest Christmas themed floats. All monies raised will be donated to local charities. The parade starts at 11am.

"It’s market day in Oswestry too, so bring your Christmas shopping list and stay on to browse the indoor and outdoor market stalls. The Christmas Grotto will be open at the Indoor Market with ‘Santa Paws’ in residence - all proceeds donated to Hector’s Greyhound Rescue," Councillor Moore said.

Then on December 4 there will be a 5k Santa Run in support of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Billed as a festive, family run, places can be booked online at adrenalinesportingevents.co.uk.

"You may even spot Oswestry’s Mayor behind one of the beards," Councillor Moore said.

"Oswestry Town Council is offering free parking at all Town Council carparks, Central, Horsemarket and Smithfield carparks during December weekends. This does not include Shropshire Council carparks."

Later in December there will be the Christmas Artisan Market on December 23. There will be late night opening and live music at the indoor market.