College kicks of the Christmas festivities

Derwen College's Santa's grotto

Derwen Charity is hosting three days of festive joy including a popular Christmas Market and an audience with Santa.

A host of Shropshire’s top artisan producers selling festive food, gifts, crafts and decorations will be at the market alongside Derwen College’s own Garden Centre and Gift Shop merchandise. There will be late night shopping on Friday until 8pm, followed by Saturday opening (9am-4pm) and Sunday opening (10am-3pm).

Father Christmas will be meeting and greeting youngsters in his grotto - booking is essential, and the Christmas cheer continues festive tunes and Christmassy treats in the Walled Garden Café, Garden Centre and Gift Shop and The Vintage Advantage charity shop.

Friday night will see a Christmas performances from the College’s Derwen on Tour (DOT) sign, song and dance group while on Sunday, there will be a visit from an adorable Christmas pony and two Valais black faced miniature sheep for little children to pet.

The specialist further education college has its own Garden Centre and Gift Shop which will be selling Christmas trees, Derwen College-designed Christmas cards, seasonal plants, decorations, unique gifts and hampers.

Charity Fundraising Coordinator Anna Evans, said that the success of last year’s Christmas Fayre, had spurred the commercial team to go even bigger and better this year.

She said: “Last year’s Christmas Fayre was a huge success. The feedback from customers, stallholders and even Father Christmas, was overwhelmingly positive, with many very keen to sign up again. There are still places available to see Santa, but we urge families to book now to ensure their space.”

“We are delighted that many of last year’s wonderful stallholders are coming back, and many new crafters and delicious artisans will also be joining us. This year’s Fayre promises to be more joyful than ever!!”